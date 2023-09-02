Poor discipline proves costly as Proteas slump again

It had started well thanks to Temba Bavuma, who unleashed some electrifying drives to give the home side the initiative in the first half of the Power Play. Amid the gloom of the overall performance the Proteas will hope that Bavuma’s 35 off 17 balls that included six fours and a six, will ignite his season.

The Australians doused the home team’s early fire once Bavuma was dismissed, top edging a pull off Sean Abbott that gave wicketkeeper Josh Inglis an easy catch. A mini collapse followed with Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis all dismissed in the space of nine balls for the addition of just two runs.

Australia’s bowling was disciplined; targeting the stumps, but other than seam movement for Nathan Ellis there wasn’t anything especially creative about the tourists’ approach.

Tristan Stubbs (27) and Aiden Markram (49) delivered some respite with a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but then Stubbs attempted an ill-judged reverse flick and was bowled by Jason Behrendorff.

SA’s long tail — with Bjorn Fortuin coming in at no.7 — meant Markram couldn’t attack the second half of the innings in the way he would have liked. He did a reasonable job, but kept running out of partners until he was dismissed, slashing at wide full toss from Abbott and giving an easy catch to Matthew Short on the cover boundary.