Club Championship continues at Victory Raceway

Round 7 of the Victory Dirt Oval Championship takes place at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive tomorrow evening and will see the Pink Rods, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, V8 American Saloons and Hot Rods competing in the star-studded event.’
The Pink Rod class for women will be the featured class as it Women’s Month.
Annuschke Landman (527 points) enjoys a slender lead over Bianca Westraadt (512) in second and young Nadia Rautenbach in third.
Making her debut in the 10-car championship is Bianca Grobler and it will be interesting to see how she fares against the other super-competitive women.
Evergreen Pieta Victor already has one hand firmly on the V8 American Saloon Club Championship title, with his dominant points haul sitting on 521.
Vincent Venter finds himself in a somewhat distant second on 391 points and young Joubertina speedster HJ Eksteen is third on 359 points.
The 2.1 Modified class enjoys a relatively tight chase up front by young Rimon Landman (446), Daniel Renison (409) and Gerritt Olivier (343).
Proving once again that consistency counts in building a championship chase is Kelly Dowling (424) in the Hot Rod class, where she enjoys a healthy lead over Johan Schoeman (352) and right behind him Emile Bothma (345).
The closest of the title fights is in the super-competitive Heavy Metal class, with Pierre van der Berg (450) only three points ahead of Elton Gilmer (447) and Regional Championship leader Ruzanne Jansen (424) still very much in the chase in third place.
The gates to Victory Raceway open at noon and racing is scheduled to start at 5pm 17h00.
The entry fee is R60 per adult and R30 for children under 12. There is also trackside parking available at R50 per vehicle.
Round 5 of the Regional Karting Championship takes place at the nearby Celso Scribante Kart Circuit, with racing getting under way at 10am. Entrance to the circuit is free for spectators.
Upcoming motorsport events in August:
August 12
• Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway — Club Championship
• Kart Racing at Celso Scribante — Club & Regional round 5
August 19
• Algoa Rally Club — Club Championship round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
• Border Motorsport Club — Regional round 6 at EL Grand Prix Circuit
August 26
• Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 8
• Drag Racing — National Cup Challenge at Aldo Scribante
HeraldLIVE
Club Championship continues at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
Round 7 of the Victory Dirt Oval Championship takes place at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive tomorrow evening and will see the Pink Rods, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, V8 American Saloons and Hot Rods competing in the star-studded event.’
The Pink Rod class for women will be the featured class as it Women’s Month.
Annuschke Landman (527 points) enjoys a slender lead over Bianca Westraadt (512) in second and young Nadia Rautenbach in third.
Making her debut in the 10-car championship is Bianca Grobler and it will be interesting to see how she fares against the other super-competitive women.
Evergreen Pieta Victor already has one hand firmly on the V8 American Saloon Club Championship title, with his dominant points haul sitting on 521.
Vincent Venter finds himself in a somewhat distant second on 391 points and young Joubertina speedster HJ Eksteen is third on 359 points.
The 2.1 Modified class enjoys a relatively tight chase up front by young Rimon Landman (446), Daniel Renison (409) and Gerritt Olivier (343).
Proving once again that consistency counts in building a championship chase is Kelly Dowling (424) in the Hot Rod class, where she enjoys a healthy lead over Johan Schoeman (352) and right behind him Emile Bothma (345).
The closest of the title fights is in the super-competitive Heavy Metal class, with Pierre van der Berg (450) only three points ahead of Elton Gilmer (447) and Regional Championship leader Ruzanne Jansen (424) still very much in the chase in third place.
The gates to Victory Raceway open at noon and racing is scheduled to start at 5pm 17h00.
The entry fee is R60 per adult and R30 for children under 12. There is also trackside parking available at R50 per vehicle.
Round 5 of the Regional Karting Championship takes place at the nearby Celso Scribante Kart Circuit, with racing getting under way at 10am. Entrance to the circuit is free for spectators.
Upcoming motorsport events in August:
August 12
• Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway — Club Championship
• Kart Racing at Celso Scribante — Club & Regional round 5
August 19
• Algoa Rally Club — Club Championship round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
• Border Motorsport Club — Regional round 6 at EL Grand Prix Circuit
August 26
• Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 8
• Drag Racing — National Cup Challenge at Aldo Scribante
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby