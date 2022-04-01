Motherwell Freedom Run celebrates 10th anniversary

The 10km Motherwell Freedom Run will celebrate its 10th edition on Saturday April 23.

The event is the initiative of Michael Mbambani, coach and founder of Ikhamva Athletics Club, who with the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality organised the first run on April 2 2011.

“The race will start and finish at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre in Motherwell with a strong winning purse of R7,000, free T-shirts for the first 300 entrants and gold medals for all finishers within the cut-off time,” Mbambani said.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic race and expect a fast and exciting finish.”

The Freedom 10km race has enjoyed a number of fast and nail-biting finishes.

Well-known sports commentator Alec Riddle described the 2019 race as one of the best finishes he had witnessed when Melikhaya Frans broke away from the front bunch at the 7km mark and was chased by David Manja of Nedbank, Central Gauteng Athletics Club.

Frans kept up a fantastic pace of 2.46 min/km to beat Manja to the finish one second ahead, in 29.08, and scoop the prize purse and the added prestige of the EP 10km champion.

Due to Covid-19 limitations the race was not held in 2020 or 2021 so many top athletes are looking forward to the 2022 edition, which will be presented in partnership with Eastern Province Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The Freedom Run has grown from 176 entries in 2011 to 1,200 in 2019, and organisers are expecting a strong turnout of runners to start from the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre in Motherwell at 7am.

The 10km is an EPA participation league event which will attract many local clubs and a number of high-profile national athletes who are keen to compete on this new fast route.

Athletes can enter at Brian Bands or online on www.webtickets.co.za until pre-entries close on April 20.

Entry fees are R100 for 10km, and athletes aged over 60 will receive a 50% discount. Temporary licences cost R40.

Collection of race numbers (pre-entries) and late entries will be accepted from 4-7pm on Friday April 22 at the EP Athletics office at the Westbourne Oval.

Race numbers can be collected on the morning of the event. However, there will be no late entries on race day.

The cut-off time for the 10km is 100 minutes.

The Freedom Run has a rich history of winners over its nine editions:

2011: Male winner: George Ntshiliza 30.12, Female winner: Ntombesintu Mfunzi 35.32

2012: Male winner: Lungisa Mdeldela 29.01, Female winner: Nomvuyisi Seti 34.26

2013: Male winner: Lungile Gongqa 29.50, Female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 35.40

2014: Male winner: Anthony Godongwana 29.18, Female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.20

2015: Male winner: Xolisa Tyali 29.21, Female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.45

2016: Male winner: Elroy Gelant 28.50, Female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.42

2017: Male winner: Namakoe Nkhasi 28.40, Female winner: Lebogang Phalula 33.51

2018: Male winner: Namakoe Nkhasi 28.32, Female winner: Glenrose Xaba 33.21

2019: Male winner: Melikhaya Frans 29.08, Female winner: Mkhonderw Rudo 34.20

For more information, contact Michael Mbambani on 079-149-6796. — Harwood Promotions