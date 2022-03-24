EP track and field athletes in action this weekend

EP Athletics is looking forward to hosting the last two Track and Field League meetings of the season.

League four will be held at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday and league five at the Westbourne Oval on April 9.

Madibaz Athletics Club coach Gerrie Posthumus singled out three of his athletes to watch out for this weekend — Luxolo Adams, Shirley Nekhubiu and Darryl Lottering.

Adams, 25, is set to compete for a fast 200m with the senior men on Saturday.

His personal best time for the 200m is 20.01 seconds, but he is aiming for 19 seconds.

He finished second in the 100m sprint at the first Grand Prix in Bloemfontein last week, clocking 10.54 seconds.

His personal best for 100m is 10.07 seconds.

Nekhubiu will be focused on endurance and will be competing in the 400m on Saturday.

She also participated in the recent Grand Prix and finished third in the 100m sprint in her personal best time of 11.49 seconds.

Both Adams and Nekhubiu are being coached by Posthumus in preparation for the World Athletic Championships to be held in July in Oregon in the US.

Lottering will be competing in the 400m.

He finished second in the 400m in 46.11 seconds at the SA National Athletic Championships in 2021 when he was only 19.

Meanwhile, Heat Athletics Club high performance coach Jessi Kahn was extremely pleased with her team’s results at the local championships in Gqeberha, as well as at the National High School Championships held last week in Germiston.

Two of her stars, high school pupils Cole Moultrie and Keenan Adams, will also be competing this Saturday.

Moultrie of Grey High was the EP 100m champion, Eastern Cape 100m and 200m champion, as well as an SA Schools silver medallist in the 100m.

He also received bronze in the 200m.

Cape Recife High School’s Adams is the EP and Eastern Cape 100m champion, and an SA Schools bronze medallist.

About 65 athletes will compete in the fairly short programme on Saturday, with the field consisting of mostly seniors for the fourth and fifth track and field leagues as they still have time to qualify for the senior team which will only be announced after league five.

EPA Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard said their track and field events attracted athletes from all over the Eastern Cape as the standard of competition in the region was high.

“We had more than 335 athletes competing in 539 events at our championships, with excellent performances,” Barnard said.

Spectators are welcome, with entry R30 a person, within Covid-19 protocols.