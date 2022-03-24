Withdraw your letter and step away from the process: Mkhwebane to Ramaphosa

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw his notice of intention to suspend her, saying the correspondence was unlawful, unconstitutional and he is not legally entitled to suspend her.

Mkhwebane, through her lawyers, said Ramaphosa must “completely step away” from the process of her impeachment, citing a conflict of interest due to her ongoing and previous investigations of the president’s alleged wrongdoing.

She gave Ramaphosa until 4pm on Wednesday to respond and, depending on his response, she reserved her rights, including the right to respond to the merits of why she should not be suspended, said the lawyers.

Ramaphosa asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of section 194(3) of the constitution after parliament’s decision to go ahead with the process to hold an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

In response, Mkhwebane said irrespective of the “numerous grounds why the suspension would be illegal and inappropriate on their merits”, Ramaphosa was not legally entitled or “competent” to take any steps, including the letter he sent her last week.