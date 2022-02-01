Van Zyl confident ahead of Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km
After setting a world record at the 2021 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon, Nedbank Running Club athlete Irvette van Zyl is confident she will come up tops again in this year’s event.
The 2022 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on March 6...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.