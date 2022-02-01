Van Zyl confident ahead of Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



After setting a world record at the 2021 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon, Nedbank Running Club athlete Irvette van Zyl is confident she will come up tops again in this year’s event.



The 2022 Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on March 6...