Former Kings player Louw is Bok in making, says Jake

‘Can’t be Currie Cup player of year and not be picked’

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Former Southern Kings loose forward Elrigh Louw has been hailed as a future Springbok by Bulls director of rugby Jake White after the 22-year-old helped his team beat the Lions 34-10 in a United Rugby Championship clash.



White is not the first to see a green and gold jersey on the horizon for Louw, who was named Currie Cup player of the year after a series of standout showings...