Former Kings player Louw is Bok in making, says Jake
‘Can’t be Currie Cup player of year and not be picked’
Former Southern Kings loose forward Elrigh Louw has been hailed as a future Springbok by Bulls director of rugby Jake White after the 22-year-old helped his team beat the Lions 34-10 in a United Rugby Championship clash.
White is not the first to see a green and gold jersey on the horizon for Louw, who was named Currie Cup player of the year after a series of standout showings...
