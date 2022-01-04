Mhani must plug holes in EP Elephants squad

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Clever recruitment and plugging holes left by players who have moved on to greener pastures will be a priority for new EP Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani during January.



With his team kicking off their Currie Cup First Division campaign at the end of March, Mhani will have to move quickly to integrate new players...