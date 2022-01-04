Frans polishing fitness before world champs

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Nelson Mandela Bay and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans is well into his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.



The event, now in its 18th edition, was originally scheduled for August 6-15 2021, but the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics prompted the shift...