Mocke cleans up on second stage of PE to EL Surf Ski Challenge

Epic Kayaks’ Jasper Mocke and Fenn Kayaks’ Bianca Beavitt toughed it out to emerge as the winners of the men’s and women’s singles on day two of the PE to EL Surf Ski Challenge.

The four-day race runs a distance of 250 kms from Gqeberha to East London, proving to be the ultimate test for paddlers.

The race has lived up to expectations with the competition at a high and the weather making it even more interesting.

Day one’s 79km race saw defending champion Bevan Manson finish first in the men’s singles followed by Jasper Mocke and Phil Smith.

At the end of day two on Thursday, there was a change in the leader board as World Series winner Mocke grabbed first place with an impressive time of 3 hrs 13 mins 53 secs.

Coming in second was Manson finishing in 3:22.02 and in third was Mark Keeling with a time of 3:22.58.

In the women’s singles, Beavitt is still maintaining a solid lead, having a good showing in the two stages.

In stage one, she finished in 7:13.18 and then in stage two’s 54km race she closed the day on 4:05.39.

Surf Ski expert Nicole Birkett gave an analysis on day two’s proceedings.

“Today’s stage two leg saw paddlers covering a distance of 54km making their way out at the infamous Woody Cape and coming in at Hamburg,” she said.

“Surf breaks were manageable and paddlers had good wind to assist them along the way which was a treat.

“The racing was thrilling up front with Epic Kayaks’ star Mocke cleaning up to take the lead from yesterday’s winner Manson.

“Mocke now has a safe eight-minute buffer. In the ladies division Fenn Kayaks’ ace Bianca Beavitt had a clean sweep finishing the day strongly, managing the surf breaks and wind with ease and class.

“Special mention must be made of Matthew Tebbutt who is paddling this event to raise funding for the Canaan Care Centre.

“Matthew came home in a phenomenal fifth position today and is making the East London community at large extremely proud,” she said.

In the doubles men, Brett Hadiaris and Quinton Rutherford are the leaders, followed by Trevor and Tyron Maher with Bruce Brausteseth and Ben Bradford in third.

Nina and Howard Loftus won the mixed doubles, runners up were Natalie and Jason Goedhals with the last podium position going to Kirsten Scott and Gavin McNish.

Day three on Friday will see the paddlers compete along a 68km course.

