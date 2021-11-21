Coombe-Davis, Harcus take Corporate Ironman titles

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Cody Coombe-Davis and Claudia Harcus kicked off Ironman weekend in fine style as they claimed top honours in the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge at King’s Beach on Saturday.



The event, which featured both long- and short-distance races and saw a total off 263 individuals and 396 teams participate, was the curtain-raiser to Sunday’s main event. ..