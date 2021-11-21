Flood warnings for Garden Route towns
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Garden Route for Monday.
Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Langerberg, Hessequa and Swellendam are expected to have yellow level 2 disruptive rain that could result in localised flooding and major roads being affected, the SA Weather Service said.
“Showers and thundershowers of between 15 to 20mm are expected from the morning, persisting until the evening.
“The area of concern is between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay where the highest amount of rainfall is expected.
“Some showers can have quick and heavy downpour and the lightning associated with the thundershowers might cause some impacts.”
Residents in the area are cautioned to move valuables to places above the expected flood level.
“Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building [and] obey instructions from disaster management officers,” the service said.
HeraldLIVE
