News

Flood warnings for Garden Route towns

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
21 November 2021
Heavy rain is expected in parts of the Garden Route from Monday.
BAD WEATHER: Heavy rain is expected in parts of the Garden Route from Monday.
Image: 123RF/ Surut Wattanamaetee

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Garden Route for Monday. 

Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Langerberg, Hessequa and Swellendam are expected to have yellow level 2 disruptive rain that could result in localised flooding and major roads being affected, the SA Weather Service said. 

“Showers and thundershowers of between 15 to 20mm are expected from the morning, persisting until the evening.

A flooded street in Thembalethu.
FLOOD WARNINGS: A flooded street in Thembalethu.
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

“The area of concern is between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay where the highest amount of rainfall is expected. 

“Some showers can have quick and heavy downpour and the lightning associated with the thundershowers might cause some impacts.” 

Residents in the area are cautioned to move valuables to places above the expected flood level. 

“Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building [and] obey instructions from disaster management  officers,” the service said. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read