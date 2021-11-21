Flood warnings for Garden Route towns

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Garden Route for Monday.

Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Langerberg, Hessequa and Swellendam are expected to have yellow level 2 disruptive rain that could result in localised flooding and major roads being affected, the SA Weather Service said.

“Showers and thundershowers of between 15 to 20mm are expected from the morning, persisting until the evening.