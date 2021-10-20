Rabada says Proteas have challenge ahead as Australia loom in World Cup opener

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada believes the Proteas' shortcomings in previous global tournaments will count for nothing during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in the coming days.

But Rabada said he would rather not dwell too much on history.

The Proteas are best known for their heartbreaking losses in World Cup tournaments, as happened in the 2011 quarterfinal and the 2015 semifinals, and two years ago when they crashed out in the pool stages.

“I don’t even like to talk about that, the baggage and what has happened in the past. I don’t want to talk about it too much,” Rabada said ahead of the team’s opening World Cup match against Australia in Abu Dhabi.