Era of 'distant and unconcerned' ward councillors has ended: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the nearly 10,000 ANC local government election candidates will not rest until they “end corruption, fraud and patronage, no matter what form it takes and no matter who is involved”.

“We have demonstrated that we will not stand by for wrongdoing, no matter who is involved. We will not protect any ANC leader, public representative or member who faces charges of corruption of other serious offences. The law must take its course and justice must be done in SA,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the inaugural “roll-call event” at the Alberton Civic Centre where the party introduced 9,406 councillor candidates who signed a pledge ahead of the November 1 local government elections, as part of the ANC’s commitment to “do better and be better.”

While progress has been made to fight corruption and state capture, Ramaphosa said, “more can be done”.

“We have rebuilt public institutions and have started to revitalise state-owned enterprises. We have undertaken mass public employment programmes and driven far-reaching reforms,” he said.