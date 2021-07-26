Belgium beat Germany 3-1 for their 2nd win in men's tournament

Emotions ran high on both sides in the second half, with Belgian defender Alexander Hendrickx adding to Germany's pain by scoring his fourth goal of the tournament through a penalty corner.

"They did four or five sliding tackles, which is a yellow card every time," said Belgian veteran midfielder John-John Dohmen, who has more than 400 caps.

"Even when they tackled us, they came to us to have a fight.

"We stayed really calm and I'm really proud of that."

By the end of the match, Germany had been given two yellow cards and a green one. Belgium had collected one yellow and two green cards. In field hockey, green cards result in two-minute suspensions for players and yellow cards bring five-minute suspensions.

The Germans could not penetrate their rivals' defence effectively enough to level the score after scoring a penalty corner in the fourth quarter.

Amid an overcast sky, the pitch was still sprayed with water during the half-time break to keep it fast and smooth.

Officials stuck to the usual two-minute quarterly breaks after extended breaks on Sunday to allow players to cool down in sweltering conditions.

In the women's tournament, gold medal favourites the Netherlands brushed aside Olympic debutants Ireland 4-0.

The goal scorers were rookie ace Felice Albers, who also scored twice in the opening match, Marlou Pheninckx, Laurien Leurink and veteran striker Frederique Matla.

