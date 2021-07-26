Boat ahoy! Men's race start messed up by floating cameras

The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare and embarrassing false start on Monday as half the field dived in while the others were blocked by a media boat, leading to frantic action by a mini-flotilla of boats and jet skis to haul back swimmers.

Fifty-six men lined up on a pontoon in Tokyo Bay for the 06.30 local start but as the starter sent them away for the opening 1,500 metre swim leg, around a third found their way blocked by a camera boat.

Those left stranded on the pontoon watched as a mini-flotilla headed off those that had started swimming, with around half of them still ploughing on regardless despite the alert horn sounding repeatedly.

Eventually two jet skis combined to stop the leaders, who returned slowly to the start having undergone a more vigorous 200 metre warm up than they had expected.

After declaring an "invalid start" with no blame attached to any competitors, the race got underway safely around 10 minutes later.

Race winner Kristian Blummenfelt said that the chaos had not been a major problem.