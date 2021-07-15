Athletics community mourns death of Godfrey Goliath
Tributes pour in for popular technical officials chair, who succumbed to Covid-19
Eastern Province Athletics and the athletics community at large are mourning the death of their technical officials chair, Godfrey Goliath.
Goliath, 58, died on Tuesday afternoon due to Covid-19 complications...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.