Sport

Athletics community mourns death of Godfrey Goliath

Tributes pour in for popular technical officials chair, who succumbed to Covid-19

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 15 July 2021

Eastern Province Athletics and the athletics community at large are mourning the death of their technical officials chair, Godfrey Goliath.

Goliath, 58, died on Tuesday afternoon due to Covid-19 complications...

