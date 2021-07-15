Bafana Bafana need to raise bar for semis, coach says
Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Morena Ramoreboli says his team need to raise the bar and be more aggressive in their play against Mozambique in their Cosafa Cup semifinal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (5pm).
The national men’s “B” side finished on top of Group A after they went unbeaten in all their group fixtures, collecting 10 points...
