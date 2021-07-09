Injury nixes Levey’s fifth CrossFit Games hopes
Gqeberha CrossFit athlete Dave Levey has not ruled out competing in another CrossFit Games competition in the future after injury forced him to decline his invitation to the 2021 event.
Having made four appearances in the competition leading up to the event, Levey was in the final phase of his preparations when he picked up an injury to his forearm,..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.