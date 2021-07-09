Cronje steps into breach against Lions

Sharks coach says youthful team have learnt from 54-7 hammering in first match

PREMIUM

Sharks coach Sean Everitt wants his revamped team to show more patience on attack when they get a second bite at the British 7 Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



After watching his side crash to a heavy 54-7 defeat against the tourists at Ellis Park on Wednesday, Everitt must rouse his charges for another tough battle...