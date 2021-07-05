Bay water polo player Ashleigh Vaughan stoked for Tokyo Games

Madibaz star, 22, overcame Covid-19 and can’t wait for chance to make SA proud

Despite contracting Covid-19 earlier in 2021, Gqeberha water polo player Ashleigh Vaughan is fighting fit and ready to give her all for SA at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



The 22-year-old utility left-back is itching to put in some good performances for the team after she was named among a strong yet youthful squad to compete at the Games, which start on July 23. ..