Bay water polo player Ashleigh Vaughan stoked for Tokyo Games
Madibaz star, 22, overcame Covid-19 and can’t wait for chance to make SA proud
Despite contracting Covid-19 earlier in 2021, Gqeberha water polo player Ashleigh Vaughan is fighting fit and ready to give her all for SA at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The 22-year-old utility left-back is itching to put in some good performances for the team after she was named among a strong yet youthful squad to compete at the Games, which start on July 23. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.