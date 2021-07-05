Volunteers brighten up victims room at police station

No-one wants to find themselves in the so-called “victims room” of a police station, but the dedicated officers in blue at the Kabega Park station, together with a group of volunteers, have tried to make their facility as comfortable as possible for victims of gender-based violence or abuse.



At the weekend, together with volunteers from the Round Table PE West 142, the police officers spent their free time giving the station’s facility a much-needed makeover...