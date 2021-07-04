‘Cape Comet’ Kommetdieding blitzes field to take Durban July

The “Cape Comet” Kommetdieding came from the outside 18 draw to win the 125th edition of the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, rewriting a number of records.

The win gives trainer Michelle Rix a Durban July title on her debut in Africa’s greatest horse racing event, making her the second female trainer after Candice Bass-Robinson to win the title, and it also makes owner Ashwin Reynolds the first person of colour to win the country’s biggest race.

Rix, who trained the three-year-old with her father, Harold Crawford, asked jockey Gavin Lerena to shed 4kg to meet his eventual race weight of 54kg and he masterfully took the three-year-old to the line ahead of Linebacker and pre-race favourite Got The Greenlight.

“Kommetdieding has only been racing for 12 months, this is his seventh race.

“After his first four starts in Cape Town, which were scintillating, we knew he would be something special,” Rix said.

She said sharing the special moment with her father spoke volumes about their operation.

“When you do it with family it just adds that special touch,” an emotional Rix said.

“We are very much a family-orientated business and clearly it has worked for us!”

She added that she owed a debt of thanks to Lerena for accepting her challenge to shed weight for the big race.

“Good grief! Hats off to Gavin.

“I phoned him a couple of weeks ago and said ‘Can you do it?’ and he was so professional about it.

“‘Give me four days,’ he said. ‘I am going to speak to my dietitian’.

“He got back to me on the fourth day and said ‘I will do it’.

“Let me tell you, a more professional jockey doesn’t come around too often,” she said.