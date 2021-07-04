Elephants charge to victory over Cavaliers

EP ended a two-match losing streak in the Currie Cup First Division with a 25-10 win over the Boland Cavaliers at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday.



After missing his team’s opening two matches because he was laid low by Covid-19, EP head coach Peter de Villiers was back at the helm in round three of the competition...