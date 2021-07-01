Top speakers for Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021

A novel feature of the summit will be a virtual lounge, exhibitions hall for corporate sponsors and chat rooms for attendees to network and discuss the leadership conversation of the day.

The 2021 theme builds on that of 2020 (“Leadership skills to navigate economic turbulence and disruption”) by asking the line-up of illustrious speakers to reflect on “Leadership skills to inform the great reset of business and society: From global grief to hope”, says Jonas.

The summit, in its eighth year, aims to provide a niche, continuous-learning experience for a global cohort of leaders and managers.

“Participants can expect some critical reflections on leadership and mechanisms for positive change in a complex, uncertain and turbulent world. It is also hoped that the collective thought leadership will build strategic foresight so that we can 'learn from the future',” says Jonas.

The objectives of the summit are: