Top speakers for Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021
Some of the best thought leaders internationally and nationally will reflect on contemporary issues
The upcoming Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021 will feature some of the best thought leaders internationally and nationally.
Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randall Jonas says the speakers will reflect on contemporary issues affecting the economy, business and society during the virtual two-day summit.
It will take place on Tuesday July 27 and Wednesday July 28 and is the brainchild of the Nelson Mandela University Business School and MIKS Foundation, and is hosted in partnership with sponsor Engeli Enterprise Development and media partner The Herald.
A novel feature of the summit will be a virtual lounge, exhibitions hall for corporate sponsors and chat rooms for attendees to network and discuss the leadership conversation of the day.
The 2021 theme builds on that of 2020 (“Leadership skills to navigate economic turbulence and disruption”) by asking the line-up of illustrious speakers to reflect on “Leadership skills to inform the great reset of business and society: From global grief to hope”, says Jonas.
The summit, in its eighth year, aims to provide a niche, continuous-learning experience for a global cohort of leaders and managers.
“Participants can expect some critical reflections on leadership and mechanisms for positive change in a complex, uncertain and turbulent world. It is also hoped that the collective thought leadership will build strategic foresight so that we can 'learn from the future',” says Jonas.
The objectives of the summit are:
- To host an empowering leadership event for business and society;
- To highlight the critical importance of leadership as a catalyst for growth and economic development;
- To nurture, develop and empower existing and upcoming leaders;
- To provide a platform of leadership knowledge exchange, dialogue and debate; and
- To create an atlas of leadership issues, challenges and opportunities and a shared vision of leadership.
South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Nomfundo Tshazibana is one of the speakers on the second day. She is an economist with extensive experience in public policy analysis and formulation, and has worked for National Treasury, the National Energy Regulator of SA and the International Monetary Fund.
Another speaker is Bank of Singapore chief investment officer Johan Jooste, who is also the co-founder of a start-up, The Global CIO Office. Jooste will discuss “What is the impact of economic stimulus packages for business and society in SA?”. He is an experienced investment strategist and previously was head of rates at the bank.
Jooste and Tshazibana will participate in a panel discussion with co-speaker Shawn Govender, Ford Motor Company of SA plant manager. Govender has held positions as group manufacturing director: Africa at Komatsu Mining, COO at Formex Industries, group operations director: Africa at Johnson Controls and plant manager at General Motors.
