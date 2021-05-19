McGillivray aims for spot in final 16 at Rottnest

J-Bay surfer set to take on the best in Australian leg of championship tour

PREMIUM

Jeffreys Bay surfer Matthew McGillivray will be out to put his name among the top surfers as he prepares to do battle against Owen Wright in the final event of the World Surf League Championship Tour’s Australian leg.



McGillivray faces off against the 31-year-old goofy footer in the round of 32 at the Rip Curl Rottnest Search presented by Corona in the early hours of Wednesday, and the blond-haired professional will be hoping to put up some good scores as he aims to make the cut for the final 16. ..

