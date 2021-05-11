Pupil’s letter to teacher gets school moving
Singing praise of physiotherapists leads to fun exercise class at College Hill
An insightful letter, penned by a grade 2 College Hill Preparatory School pupil about the importance of movement, impressed her teacher so much it took on a literal form at the school on Monday.
Marion Dawson, the Eastern Cape secretary of the South African Society of Physiotherapy, said that about a month ago her granddaughter, Rebecca Roos, 8, had perused the society pamphlets and started writing a letter to her teacher about the importance of movement...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.