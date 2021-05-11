Pupil’s letter to teacher gets school moving

Singing praise of physiotherapists leads to fun exercise class at College Hill

An insightful letter, penned by a grade 2 College Hill Preparatory School pupil about the importance of movement, impressed her teacher so much it took on a literal form at the school on Monday.



Marion Dawson, the Eastern Cape secretary of the South African Society of Physiotherapy, said that about a month ago her granddaughter, Rebecca Roos, 8, had perused the society pamphlets and started writing a letter to her teacher about the importance of movement...

