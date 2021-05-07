Riddle up for battle with world’s best

Young triathlete gears up for intense competition in Europe

Professional triathlete Jamie Riddle believes his upcoming trip to Europe will be one of his best yet as he gears up for six months of racing abroad.



The Stellenbosch-based sportsman, who jets out of the country next week, is looking forward to pitting his skills against the world’s best athletes, aiming to return with a wealth of knowledge and experience. ..

