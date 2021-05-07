The Lions will be hell-bent to keep their game to script when they take on the Sharks in their Rainbow Cup SA encounter in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks‚ the Lions have noted‚ come into their own when matches deviate from structured play with the Durban side particularly adept at bringing clarity to their own game in times of mayhem.

“They are a team that plays well under pressure and they thrive on chaos when they are on attack because they have a good offload game‚” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“They can be quite physical and have the ability to kick into space. Because of the way they get off the line defensively they put you under pressure‚” Van Rooyen sized up his team’s opponents.