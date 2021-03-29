Frans makes it three in a row in Colchester
Bay runner in good shape for Copenhagen Marathon in May
Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans appears to be in tip-top condition in terms of his preparations for the Copenhagen Marathon in Denmark on May 16.
On Saturday, the Kariega-born athlete notched up his third consecutive Colchester 10km Marathon win...
