Sport

Frans makes it three in a row in Colchester

Bay runner in good shape for Copenhagen Marathon in May

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 29 March 2021

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya  Frans appears to be in tip-top condition in terms of his preparations for the Copenhagen Marathon in Denmark on May 16.

On Saturday, the Kariega-born athlete notched up his third consecutive Colchester 10km Marathon win...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X