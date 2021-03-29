SA stories star in new tourism, Netflix partnership

South African Tourism and Netflix SA have formed a new partnership aimed at showcasing the country and adding to the company's already brimming treasure trove of entertaining stories.

In a collaboration named “aiming for the stars”, the tourism organisation and the platform, production and streaming giant will focus on SA projects and markets that drive international arrivals to the country.

Netflix is available to more than 200-million users in 190 countries and launched in SA in 2016, where it already showcases South African culture, fashion, music, art, scenery and languages through stories made in SA by local and international creators.

SA Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona said on Monday the organisation needed to consider non-traditional tourism partners and the new deal was in line with that approach.

“Netflix reaches millions of eyeballs globally and, by working closely with Netflix, we are able to latch onto a massive opportunity to influence the audience to think more closely about SA, thus convincing them to visit our country.”

She said the partnership would see SA Tourism working closely with Netflix to promote the country’s must-visit sights through its locally produced series being seen in international markets.

“We have 11 global country offices and there will always be opportunities for our international offices in key source markets to latch onto opportunities to showcase SA through the title Netflix launch.”

Netflix Africa content director Ben Amadasun said the past year, battened down under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the company's 204-million members had connected with new worlds and each other through Netflix's products.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that can foster connection and understanding while creating greater affinity towards a culture or place.

“That’s a big responsibility and, at Netflix, we don’t take that lightly.

“It’s why we value this important collaboration with SA Tourism as it will help us create more opportunities to support local creatives as they showcase the beauty of SA through their stories delivered to millions of entertainment fans around the world on Netflix.”

HeraldLIVE