The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to reduce previous Caf president Ahmad Ahmad’s ban from football‚ imposed by Fifa in November for ethics violations‚ from five to two years on Monday‚ clearing the way for Motsepe to stand unopposed.

The influential backers of Ahmad when the Madagascan unseated the 29-year reign of Issa Hayatou in 2017 — Jordaan‚ Nigerian FA head Amaju Pinnick and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa — also supported Motsepe’s campaign.

Jordaan was asked if those influential figures utilised the same knowledge of the crucial behind-the-scenes manoeuvres required for a successful Caf presidency bid by Motsepe.

“I cannot comment on that. But I think I have been involved in a campaign to give you a World Cup‚ and now I have been involved in a campaign to give you [SA] the president of Caf for the first time in the history of Caf‚ after 65 years‚” Jordaan said.

“I have travelled the world‚ to more than 150 countries over the two bids. Because we started also with something that was not known — that SA has an interest to host the World Cup. And we started with something that was not known — that there is a person called Patrice Motsepe in SA who wants to be the president of Caf.”

Motsepe‚ in Caf terms‚ is a complete outsider‚ and was the least favourite to win the presidency when his candidacy was announced in November.

“They [African football heads] said‚ ‘Why do you bring an outsider — why don’t you stand? Because you are the vice-president of Caf‚ which is one step away from being president‚” Jordaan said.

“So I said‚ ‘No‚ we have to analyse what the issues of Caf are now‚ what the remedies are‚ and who the best person is to resolve those remedies’.”