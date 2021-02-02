After back-to-back victories against Baroka FC (2-0) and Stellenbosch (2-1) last week‚ McCarthy said he gave his players two days off and hopes they will be invigorated when they meet Phunya Sele Sele.

AmaZulu played six matches in January‚ winning two‚ drawing three and losing one since McCarthy replaced Ayanda Dlamini.

“I had to give the boys some days off after the Stellenbosch game and ja‚ there were a lot of heavy legs‚” he said.

“When the schedule is so busy and so hectic‚ we have to try and manage the situation better.

“I gave the boys two days off‚ and so we had our training (on Monday) and everyone looked in good spirit.

“But there’s still a bit of a worry that with so many games‚ and with so little time for recovery‚ you don’t want to lose players to long-term injuries.”

McCarthy said his team is in a better position to perform better than they did against Celtic in the first round where they couldn’t take a number of the chances they created.

“It’s a game where we are going to have to make some changes from the side that beat Stellenbosch‚ and the side that played so well and beat Baroka.

“Celtic have got some very good players‚ they know the movements and they are an attacking and offensive team‚ but so are we.