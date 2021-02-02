Stuurman joins Smuts in SA T20 squad for Lahore internationals

Warriors quick amped for Pakistan battle

PREMIUM

Warriors quick bowler Glenton Stuurman is relishing the chance to put his skills to the test in sub-continental conditions when he laces up for the Proteas.



Stuurman and fellow Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts will pull on the green and gold after being named in the Proteas T20 squad who will play three internationals against Pakistan in Lahore. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.