Stuurman joins Smuts in SA T20 squad for Lahore internationals
Warriors quick amped for Pakistan battle
Warriors quick bowler Glenton Stuurman is relishing the chance to put his skills to the test in sub-continental conditions when he laces up for the Proteas.
Stuurman and fellow Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts will pull on the green and gold after being named in the Proteas T20 squad who will play three internationals against Pakistan in Lahore. ..
