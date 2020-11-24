PE’s Hough, White win fourth round of Ocean Racing Series
Port Elizabeth swimmer Robin Hough was the first woman home in the fourth round of the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series (https://www.zsports.co.za/ors/content/season-16-results) on Sunday.
Racing in the 3km swim, Hough claimed the win in a time of 44 mins and 29 secs in her first 3km sea swim for the season. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.