PE’s Hough, White win fourth round of Ocean Racing Series

Port Elizabeth swimmer Robin Hough was the first woman home in the fourth round of the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series (https://www.zsports.co.za/ors/content/season-16-results) on Sunday.



Racing in the 3km swim, Hough claimed the win in a time of 44 mins and 29 secs in her first 3km sea swim for the season. ..

