Uitenhage man accused of rape, sexual assault of daughter
A 47-year-old Uitenhage man, accused of raping his daughter over a two-year period, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
The man, who cannot be named, to protect the identity of his daughter, is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday on counts of rape and sexual assault...
