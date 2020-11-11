Athlete will face some tough competition in PEople’s Triathlon this weekend

Briton Emma Pallant ready to race in PE again

PREMIUM

British professional triathlete Emma Pallant is itching to get back to competitive again as she prepares to line up against some strong competitors in the pro field of the PEople’s Triathlon this weekend.



A new champion will be crowned in the women’s pro field after it was confirmed that defending champion Natia van Heerden would not be taking to the start line. ..

