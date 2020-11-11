SA need to turn up the heat against dangerous Malawi side — coach

Banyana must want it, says Ellis

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her troops need to display real hunger to win when they face Malawi in the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Wolfson Stadium, in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, on Thursday (3.30pm).



The team know a win against Malawi will see the team take one step closer to achieving their goal of clinching a fourth consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championship title...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.