PE siblings head seedings for regional squash qualifier

Port Elizabeth siblings Rudi van Niekerk and Lizelle Muller are the local favourites to qualify for the Growthpoint SA Nationals squash tournament when the regional event kicks off at Londt Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

This is one of eight regional competitions taking place around the country, with the men’s and women’s winners of each advancing to the main event at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria from October 15 to 17.

Muller was a beaten finalist in the 2019 Nationals, losing to Milnay Louw, and it is difficult to see anyone in the women’s draw preventing her march to Pretoria.

It will be interesting, though, to see how young East London sisters Taryn and Kelly Emslie, two of the country’s rising juniors, fare against their older opponents.

The disruptive school year has not given them much time on court, but it should be a good experience for the pair.

The men’s draw has installed Van Niekerk as the favourite to qualify for next week’s event, but he will have players such as Lawrence Kuhn, Tyrone Dial and junior Dean Venter snapping at his heels.

It should make for a weekend of highly competitive squash, getting under way at Londt Park on Thursday.

Play will also take place there on Saturday, while Crusaders will be the venue for the Friday and Sunday matches.

Eastern Province has a good spread of players in the regional tournaments as Squash SA have placed the leading contenders in different hubs.

Hayley Ward is the top seed for the Bloemfontein tournament and Jacqui Ryder heads the field in the Joburg qualifier.

In addition, Dewald van Niekerk, the younger brother of Rudi and Lizelle, is the firm favourite in Potchefstroom where he is studying. He plays provincially for SA Country Districts.

Meanwhile, after a disruptive year, Cape Town’s Alex Fuller is excited at having a chance to compete in the Nationals as she targets a third title overall.

Fuller is the top seed in the Cape Town hub, but admits to some nerves as she contemplates the matches ahead.

- HeraldLIVE