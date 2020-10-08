Mom shares journey of recovery on social media
ACDP councillor’s wife hopes to inspire, motivate others in same terrifying situation
A Uitenhage mother of two has taken to social media to not only share her journey after suffering a spinal cord injury in a motor vehicle accident, but also to inspire and motivate others who find themselves on a similar path.
Nadia Grootboom, her husband Nelson Mandela Bay ACDP councillor Lance and two ACDP members were on their way to a meeting in East London on November 16 last year when the accident happened just outside Peddie...
