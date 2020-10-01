Green vs Gold showdown to pitch rival flyhalves Jantjies and Willemse

Battle of Bok pivots looms at Newlands

Saturday’s Green vs Gold Springbok trial match has the potential to develop into an enthralling duel between rival flyhalves Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse at Newlands (kickoff 5pm).



With a glowing endorsement from SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus ringing in his ears, Jantjies has played down talk that it will be a shoot-out between himself and Willemse...

