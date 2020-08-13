AmaZulu have to turn Lucas Moripe Stadium “into Durban”‚ coach Ayanda Dlamini has said‚ aware that his second-last Absa Premiership team have lost a sizeable advantage in their relegation battle having to move to Gauteng for the return to football.

AmaZulu arrived in the Gauteng bio-safe environment (BSE) on Monday‚ and began training on Tuesday for their first game back from the suspension of football due to Covid-19 against 13th-placed Baroka FC in a key relegation clash on Saturday.

The match against a team two places above them‚ but level on points (23) and matches (24)‚ is at Usuthu’s assigned home ground for the period of the bio-bubble‚ Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Caretaker-coach Dlamini acknowledges that for the struggling Durban side the loss of home ground advantage at their various Durban venues this campaign‚ where they would have played four of their last six games in front of their supporters‚ removes an advantage for a team who need all the benefits they can get.