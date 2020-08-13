News

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission resumes

By TimesLIVE - 13 August 2020

The Zondo commission will on Thursday resume with its investigation into allegations of state capture.

On Wednesday, commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was “not happy” with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan failing to appear after citing “cabinet commitments”.

Zondo said Gordhan ought to have had a compelling reason not to appear and cabinet meetings were not a good enough excuse.

