Solskjaer hoping for semi-final success at third attempt

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his team can make it third time lucky and reach their first final of the season after steering United to the Europa League last four after a 1-0 extra-time win over FC Copenhagen on Monday.

United laboured to dispose of the Danish side in 90 minutes, with their 21st penalty kick of the season, converted by Bruno Fernandes in the 95th minute, enough to book a semi-final clash.

Norwegian Solskjaer, chasing his first silverware as United boss, is hoping a repeat of their League Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City and FA Cup last-four loss to Chelsea will not be repeated in Cologne on Sunday.

"We need to be more clinical in knockout games," Solskjaer said. "I am delighted we are through to another semi-final for this team and the next challenge is to go one step further, and then hopefully win the last one (the final), too.

"We have worked hard throughout the season, and come quite a distance from where we were in terms of fitness, but mentally that is where they (the semi-finals) are decided."

United's performance, however, will not give Solskjaer too much hope of going a stage further.

While United had plenty of chances, their finishing left much to be desired, as the Premier League side struggled to cope with the energy-sapping conditions.

"We're used to having the best facilities around in the world for recovery and preparation," Solskjaer added. "But not this time.

"We just have to make the most out of a difficult situation in conditions that are really hot, humid.

"We’ve got six days to prepare. There’s not many times that we have six days to prepare for a game."

Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.

Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving the ball home after Lukaku's shot was blocked, and six minutes later the Belgian got on the scoresheet when he displayed his strength by holding off defender Edmond Tapsoba before firing home.

Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz, reported to be a transfer target of Premier League club Chelsea, pulled a goal back for the Germans but it was goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky who kept them in the game with a string of fine saves.

The win sets up a semi-final against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel of Switzerland, who meet on Tuesday

After scoring what proved to be the winner, Lukaku could have had a second goal when Inter were awarded a penalty for handball, but that harsh decision against Leverkusen was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Tapsoba struggled all night to contain the physicality of 27-year-old Lukaku, who set a record by scoring in nine straight Europa League games, and in the second half the centre-back resorted to hacking the striker down on a number of occasions.

Seeking their first trophy since a 2011 Coppa Italia triumph, Inter sent on Alexis Sanchez in the second half and he had two excellent efforts blocked by last-ditch defending.

Lukaku was again denied a spot kick by VAR after an Inter player was discovered to have handled just before Christian Eriksen was bundled over in the box, and he fired a late shot wide under pressure from Tapsoba as Inter held on for victory.

Lukaku showed plenty of humility after his dominant performance, saying: "To me, the man of the match is Nicolo Barella. The way he plays football is simply incredible - maturity, quality. He is truly a great player."

- Reuters