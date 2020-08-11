Liverpool sign Greece defender Tsimikas from Olympiakos

Liverpool have made their first signing of the transfer window by bringing in Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term deal, the Premier League champions announced.

The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won their 45th Greek Super League title.

Financial details were not given but British media said Liverpool paid 11 million pounds ($14.38 million) for Tsimikas, who has played three times for Greece since making his debut in October 2018.

"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here. For me, (it's) the biggest club in the world. It's an honour to be here and I will give my best," Tsmikas told the club website.

"The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

"With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach (Jurgen Klopp) wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

"(I want) to achieve (our) goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League."

Liverpool won Europe's elite club competition in 2019 but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 this term.

Tsimikas, who has had loan spells at Danish side Esjberg and Dutch outfit Willem II, has Champions League experience and is expected to provide cover for left back Andy Robertson.

"We've watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he's joined us. It's the perfect news before we come back together very soon," Klopp said.

"He's a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room."

Meanwhile, Leeds United have re-signed winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City and striker Joe Gelhardt on a four-year contract from Wigan Athletic, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced.

The 23-year-old Harrison spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Elland Road making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions and Leeds said they completed his loan deal with a view to signing him permanently.

Gelhardt, 18, who made his Wigan debut in August 2018 aged 16 in the League Cup, joins Leeds for an undisclosed fee.

The duo are Leeds' latest recruits in the transfer window following the permanent arrivals of on-loan signings Helder Costa and Illan Meslier earlier this month.

A former youth player with Manchester United and Liverpool, Harrison has represented England at under-21 level.

He played all 46 league games for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, as they ended a 16-year wait to return to the English top-flight by winning the second-tier Championship.

Gelhardt, who has represented England from under-16 to under-18 levels, played 19 times in all competitions for Wigan in the Championship last season.

