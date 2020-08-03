WATCH | New Nike advert addresses BLM, Covid-19, human rights

Nike’s new 'You can’t stop us' advert has all the love for addressing social issues, including Black Lives Matter, LGBTQI+ rights, equality and the coronavirus pandemic.

It features big names in sport, including LeBron James, Serena and Venus Williams, and Colin Kaepernick.

The ad is narrated by women’s soccer star and equal play activist Megan Rapinoe. CNN reported it took 4,000 hours of sports footage to create the advert.

Addressing the halting of organised sports events due to Covid-19, Rapinoe says: “We know things won’t always go our way, but whatever it is, we’ll find a way.”

Narrating the scene from Kaepernick’s silent protest against racism, she says: “And when things aren’t fair, we’ll come together for change.”

On YouTube, where the advert has been viewed more than 38-million times, Nike says: "You can’t stop Meghan Rapinoe, Serena Williams or Lebron James. Just as you can’t stop Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Baker. Because as athletes, we are never alone. Sport unites us, strengthens us, keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together.”