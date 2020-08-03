From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'
For the first time in a long time most Africans agree that an American production came through with the correct representation of black Africans, and it was South African talent that told the bulk of that narrative is the cherry on top!
Black Is King, a film by Beyoncé, finally aired at the weekend and the excitement was almost suffocating. While there was never any doubt that the project would be a marvel to watch, here at home we were waiting to see our very own stars shine.
After weeks of watching snippets and only getting hints of who bagged a role in the visual album, Mzansi was super proud to finally watch Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze, Moonchild, Busiswa, Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola and Mary Twala in action alongside Bey.
The amount of regal vibes the film gave off was truly unmatched. As per Beyoncé's hopes, the film told a reimagined story of The Lion King but, unlike the fictitious Wakanda of Black Panther fame, the black excellence shown in this project is real and that is why the film got a thumbs up from most Africans.
Nyaniso and Nandi, who brought to life the characters of the older Simba and Nala, and Warren, who played the villain and channelled his inner Scar, did an amazing job. Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi got her chance, looking fine and proud in her blackness.
Veteran actress Connie and the late Mary did a flawless job in each scene they appeared in, totally owning the scenes with their dominating presence.
Those weren't the only moments in which Mzansi beamed with pride. When My Power came on, with musician Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly packing enough sass to steal the spotlight from the queen of the Beyhive, it was a moment to take in.
There's no doubt that Black is King set out to upset the status quo and dismantle distorted narrations of Africa and its people.
The most beautiful thing about this film is the understanding Beyoncé seems to have had that while she's at the forefront, the story essentially isn't about her.
Including and allowing Africans to tell their story and incorporating their cultures, style, sound and regal identity the way she did deserves never-ending applause.
Of course and as always, there are people who have issues with the story.
Apparently some “Shaniquas” and “Shanaynays” had a bit of an issue with the film, not enough African-American representation, they said on the TL. But ke ... asikholapho.
In addition to the immense sense of pride most of us felt while watching the production, being able to sing along to the songs — because the album has been out for a year — was just awesome.
The project was well executed and well worth the watch.
Here in Mzansi, we are immensely proud of what our stars did in Black Is King. They put on a stellar performance!