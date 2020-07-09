Local is lekker for Kings, says coach Kempson

Local is lekker and a hotly contested end-of-year Currie Cup would be the good for the Southern Kings and the growth of SA rugby, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson says.

With prospects of the Kings playing PRO14 matches in 2020 remote because of Covid-19 restrictions, their best hope of seeing any action will be in an enlarged Currie Cup.

An expanded Currie Cup would be SA’s answer to the New Zealand Aotearoa competition and Super Rugby Australia’s tournament.

SA, however, are said to be planning to go further than the four Super Rugby teams by including the Kings, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas.

If the new-look competition gets off the ground the final could be played as late December.

“For us a domestic competition would be a significant step in the right direction, not just for Kings, but SA Rugby in general,” Kempson said.

“Our chief operating officer Leigh Heard has been busy engaging with PRO14 Rugby on the various options for a return to play.

“Those decisions and announcements will be made at the opportune time once the powers that be have made decisions.”

To back up why he thought playing in a domestic competition would be good for the Kings, Kempson made the following points:

It is perfect preparation for PRO14 Rugby;

It is a senior professional conduit for the Kings to play in before going into an international competition (the PRO14);

The Cheetahs are a perfect model for this reason, winning the 2019 Currie Cup and then taking that momentum into the PRO14 by winning their first three games comfortably;

The competition is in the best interest of both the Cheetahs and the Kings, and more so for the perception of SA Rugby sides in a northern hemisphere competition;

The number of potential young players coming through the Kings system into mainstream senior professional ranks;

It is a gauge for SA Rugby and Springbok management of the competitiveness of all the franchises, players and coaches across the Currie Cup Premiership, and the base of such for longevity of the senior professional game in SA;

There will be broadcast interest and supporter base traction in a fully-fledged senior Currie Cup Premier Division with all SA's top players from all international and provincial competitions playing;

It will be a conduit for Bok management and SA Rugby to gauge all the top players in senior professional rugby in SA; and

It will be a competitive avenue to explore the base of potential players in SA that could play in SA teams for international competitions.

There are serious doubts as to whether the Kings PRO14 match against the Cheetahs will be able to take place in Port Elizabeth on August 22.

One of the reasons is that the Bay remains a Covid-19 hotspot and teams are still unable to resume group training ahead of a proposed PRO14 restart.

After the PE clash the Kings are scheduled to travel to Bloemfontein on August 29 for the second leg in the proposed derby series.

PRO14 bosses announced in June that the competition would be concluded through two rounds of domestic clashes before the playoffs.