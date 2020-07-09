Excess deaths almost 7,000 since May and still accelerating, say experts

Experts who work in the MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit said in their weekly report: “The all-cause national number of deaths of persons 1+ years of age is significantly higher than the predicted number based on historical data and continued to increase in the week ending 30 June 2020.

“When compared with the predicted numbers, there was an excess of 2,476 deaths,” said Debbie Bradshaw, Ria Laubscher, Rob Dorrington, Pam Groenewald and Tom Moultrie.

“The number of deaths from natural causes is also significantly higher than the predicted number.”