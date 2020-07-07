Wolvaardt refuses to watch T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal defeat to Australia on television

SA women’s cricketer of the year Laura Wolvaardt is still haunted by that nerve-shredding Twenty20 Cricket World Cup semifinal defeat to host nation and eventual champions Australia in March.

With the Momentum Proteas needing 27 off the last 12 balls‚ and with the imposing Sydney Cricket Ground crowd rooting for the home side‚ Wolvaardt hit a gigantic six off the final ball of the penultimate over to leave her team needing 19 from the last over of the rain-interrupted match.

The Milnerton-born‚ Cape Town‚ youngster who has matured beyond her 21 years both on and off the field hit another boundary in the final over.